Roat-Ferrari, Mildred B.

PALMYRA: Katharine S. Bundt-Maxwell. Kathy was born in Lackawanna, NY on 10/20/45 and passed away peacefully on 8/05/21 surrounded by all her loved ones. Kathy married Willard Maxwell on 7/31/65 and together they lived the best of lives. Kathy loved her family, many friends, her faith, and her Buffalo Bills. Kathy was generous, selfless, and […]