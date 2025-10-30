What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
1 2 3 4
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Robbins, Miriam Louise

October 30, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

PORT GIBSON: Miriam Louise Robbins, age 8, of Port Gibson, New York, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 26th, 2025,but was legally declared dead on Thursday, October 29th, 2025.Her cause of death was Cerebral Edema, complications of Type 1 Diabetes. 

She was born on July 10th, 2017, in Newark, New York, to Reid William Winslow Robbins and Lauren Marie Robbins (Wescott).

Miriam was a joyful, witty, and thoughtful child who lived and died for Jesus Christ. She gave thanks to God daily for her family, East Palmyra Christian School, and the church community, which included not only Bible Baptist Church of Sodus but also her “other churches”.

Miriam loved to read and would often be found hours after bedtime with a book. She used the imagination God gave her to construct elaborate stories, Lego creations, science projects, and artwork. She desired to be an artist and a farmer when she grew up, spending a lot of time in the garden and with her chickens.

Miriam is survived by her parents, Reid and Lauren Robbins, and her three siblings: Ruth (10), Phoebe (6), and Peter (3). Her Grandparents, Kenneth and Kim Wescott, William (Bill) and Donna Robbins, and her great-grandmother, Dorthy (Dot) Paul. Her uncles and aunts: Andrew Wescott, Rachael and Alex Petersen, Josiah (Ryan) and Megan Robbins, Rosanna and Harley Roberson, Erika and Tom Carpenter. Her immediate cousins: Joy, Sean, Jetsen, Rowan, Jack, Lucy, Marionna, and Isaiah.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 1st, 2025, at 10:30 at East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church. A light luncheon will be held at the East Palmyra Christian School, and a private graveside service will be held at the Port Gibson Cemetery. The family will fellowship with guests afterward. 

In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to East Palmyra Christian School (www.eastpal.org), where she loved and played with her classmates.

Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home. 

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT NEWS 10WHEC

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker

Sun, Sun, Sun, Sun

September 20, 2025
1 2 3 260
ADVERTISEMENT

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.