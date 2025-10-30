Robbins, Miriam Louise

PORT GIBSON: Miriam Louise Robbins, age 8, of Port Gibson, New York, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 26th, 2025,but was legally declared dead on Thursday, October 29th, 2025.Her cause of death was Cerebral Edema, complications of Type 1 Diabetes.

She was born on July 10th, 2017, in Newark, New York, to Reid William Winslow Robbins and Lauren Marie Robbins (Wescott).

Miriam was a joyful, witty, and thoughtful child who lived and died for Jesus Christ. She gave thanks to God daily for her family, East Palmyra Christian School, and the church community, which included not only Bible Baptist Church of Sodus but also her “other churches”.

Miriam loved to read and would often be found hours after bedtime with a book. She used the imagination God gave her to construct elaborate stories, Lego creations, science projects, and artwork. She desired to be an artist and a farmer when she grew up, spending a lot of time in the garden and with her chickens.

Miriam is survived by her parents, Reid and Lauren Robbins, and her three siblings: Ruth (10), Phoebe (6), and Peter (3). Her Grandparents, Kenneth and Kim Wescott, William (Bill) and Donna Robbins, and her great-grandmother, Dorthy (Dot) Paul. Her uncles and aunts: Andrew Wescott, Rachael and Alex Petersen, Josiah (Ryan) and Megan Robbins, Rosanna and Harley Roberson, Erika and Tom Carpenter. Her immediate cousins: Joy, Sean, Jetsen, Rowan, Jack, Lucy, Marionna, and Isaiah.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 1st, 2025, at 10:30 at East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church. A light luncheon will be held at the East Palmyra Christian School, and a private graveside service will be held at the Port Gibson Cemetery. The family will fellowship with guests afterward.

In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to East Palmyra Christian School (www.eastpal.org), where she loved and played with her classmates.

Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home.