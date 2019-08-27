Robbins, Paul Francis

WOLCOTT: On the evening of August 24th, 2019 Paul Francis Robbins passed away in his apartment at the Wayne County Nursing Home, Lyons, NY. Paul was a long-term resident of Wolcott (Port Bay), NY. He was preceded in death by his wife Alicia Frances Robbins. US Army Private 1st Class, Paul F. Robbins served his country gallantly between WWII and the Korean War. After the Army, Paul pursued a career with Durkee/O&C Foods in Wolcott. Paul is survived by many family members as well as countless other friends who he considered family. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in Paul’s honor at the Norton Funeral Home 5925 New Hartford Street, Wolcott, NY 14590 on Saturday September 7th, 2019. 10:00 am Visitation, 11:00 am Service, followed by interment with Military Honors at the Huron Evergreen Cemetery. In remembrance of Paul those that wish may make contributions to Meals on Wheels 165 East Union Street Newark, NY 14513. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com