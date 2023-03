PENSACOLA, FL: Barbara H. Roberts, 83, of Pensacola passed away March 9, 2023. She was born in Clifton Springs, NY and has been a resident of Pensacola for 39 years. Barbara was preceded in death by her sister, Joan Roberts.

Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband of 65 years, John F. Roberts; daughter, Suzette Maynard; son, John R. Roberts (Tina); Son, Jay D. Roberts (Shelley)and daughter; Doris DeRoche; eight grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to Baptist Medical Center for the care given to Barbara.

Private family services will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara’s memory to the Shriner’s Children Hospital.