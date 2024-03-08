Roberts, Dorinda J.

Dorinda J. 89, passed away peacefully at home March 03, 2024, surrounded by family. She was born in Wolcott, NY, May 05, 1934, daughter of the late George Larkin and late Victorine Younglove Larkin. She was sweet and kind and loving and a people person, with her greatest passion being for her Lord, her late husband, her children, her son-in-law, her daughter-in-law, her grandchildren and babies everywhere!

She is predeceased by her husband, Donald Roberts (2010); great-granddaughter, McKenzie Roberts (2001); grandson, Joseph Krul (2024); sisters, Phyllis Minier, Beverly Howland, Artus Larkin, Roberta Keeton and brother, Willis (Jerry) Larkin.

She is survived by her daughter, Dawn (Joe) Krul, her son, Dean (Valerie Jean) Roberts; sister, Lucretia (Petie) Verkest; grandchildren, Autumn (Roger Winters) Roberts, Justin (Stephanie) Krul, Heath Roberts; great-grandchildren, Branden (Bri Masterpole) Rodas, Jorden (Tyler LaValley) Rodas, Dawsen (Tori Record) Rodas, Morgan Leigh Krul, Matthew Krul, Isaac Krul, Cody (Hayley Fredericks) Roberts, Dominick Roberts, Tristen (Makenzie Hock) Roberts, Haylee Roberts; great-great grandson, Damien Donald Roberts, 2 more great-great grandchildren on the way and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will be held Friday, March 8th, 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Becker-Keysor Funeral Home, 6816 Church St., Red Creek. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 9th, at 11am, at the North Wolcott Christian Church, 12864 Church St., Wolcott. For those wishing to make contributions in her name, they may do so to the North Wolcott Christian Church at the address of 7986 Broadway Rd., Wolcott, NY 14590.