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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Roberts, Elvin C., Jr.

May 4, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

Sodus: Elvin C. Roberts, Jr. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend passed away Tuesday April 28, 2026, in Clifton Springs, with his loving family by his side.

 Elvin also known as “Jr” was born August 9, 1950, to the late Elvin and Mary Roberts in Sodus New York.

 Elvin had an incredible work ethic. Self-employed, owning his own Heating and Air Conditioning company. He loved to shoot skeet, play guitar, paint, kayak, fish, and camp. When he wasn’t out enjoying the outdoors, he could be found watching a Western or a John Wayne movie. He was an avid animal lover and his four-legged best friend, Gizmo, will miss him. His memory will be cherished in the minds of those who knew and loved him.

 He is survived by his wife Linda; their daughters; Samantha (David) McKie and Lorie Ribis. Their sons; Jason Roberts Sr. and Chad Glerum. His sister Joan Aldrich. His grandchildren; Jason Jr., Emily, Alison, Morgan and Ayden. His nieces and nephews.

 He is preceded in death by his brother Edwin Roberts.

 In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org)

Friends and family are invited to call Wednesday May 6, 2026, from 4-7:30pm at Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main Street, Sodus NY. A funeral service will immediately follow

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.