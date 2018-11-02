Roberts, Jack W. Sr.

RED CREEK: Passed away Wednesday, October 31, 2018, at the age of 94 in the Wayne County Nursing Home while surrounded by his family. He was born in Westford NY on December 27, 1923 as the son of the late James Roberts and Ethlyn Roberts (Green). Prior to retirement he was employed as a service technician at E and V in Wolcott and also Burnwell of Red Creek. He enjoyed basketball, camping, square dancing, hunting, fishing, and most of all he was a devoted husband and family man. Jack was also a veteran of World War 2 and proudly served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Southerland (DD-743) He is predeceased by his wife Ester Roberts, and a daughter, Joan Roberts. He is survived by his son, Jack (Debra) Roberts Jr. of Wolcott, and a grand daughter, Lindsey Roberts of Webster. There are no services or calling hours. A burial will take place at the convenience of the family. The family would like to thank the staff at the Wayne County Nursing home for their very kind and professional care. If anyone wishes to make contributions they may do so to the American Legion – 10675 Ridge Rd, Wolcott, NY 14590. Arrangements are in care of the Becker-Keysor Funeral Home, Red Creek. www.catoredcreek.com