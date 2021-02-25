Roberts, Lisa Ellen

WALWORTH: Passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021. Lisa was born on Sunday, October 24, 1954 to the late Howard and Marjorie “Pembroke” Joslyn. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Glenn C. Roberts; brothers, Larry (Fran) Joslyn and David Joslyn; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Lisa was a quality technician with Berry Global, and previous owners, in Macedon for forty five years. She loved horses and was an avid dog trainer/handler. Lisa and her dog “Ziva”, with incredible perseverance and persistence, were able to capture the rare and coveted title of “Champion Tracker”. Photos of Ziva, and Libby, may be viewed on the tribute wall of the obituary on the funeral home website. Lisa was a graduate of both Morrisville and Nazareth colleges. Family and friends are invited to attend visitation on Sunday, February 28, 2021 between 2 and 4PM, at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. All other services will be private. Please click on the RSVP button below the obituary on the funeral home website to reserve your time to visit. All visitors are required to wear masks and to adhere to social distancing practices. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a donation in memory of Lisa to the American German Shepherd Dog Charitable Foundation, attention Ellie Carson, 3085 25th Avenue SE, Albany, Oregon 97322, or Web: http://agsdcf.com. To light a candle, upload a photo, or leave a condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.