October 6th 2023, Friday
Roberts, Michael F.

by WayneTimes.com
October 5, 2023

ONTARIO: Michael F. Roberts, 71, of Ontario, passed away unexpectedly on October 2, 2023.

Michael was born on September 28, 1952 to Frederick and Beverly Roberts in Rochester, NY. He was a proud member of the IUOF #158, while still fulfilling his lifelong dream of building his own farm,  Willowwood Farms, in Ontario.

He is survived by his wife of over 46 years,Vickie Roberts; his sister Debbie Lynd, and his children Chris (Kimberlee) Roberts and Gretchen (Courtney) Roberts. He leaves behind two grandchildren Ashlee & Michael.  He leaves behind countless amazing close friends, and his very beloved yellow lab, Shadow.

Big Mel could brighten any room and knew how to make the world a better place.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later time.

To share a special memory please visit http://www.murphyfuneralservices.com 

