Roberts, Michael H. “Mike”

WALWORTH: Passed away on March 14, 2020 at the age of 71. Mike was born on June 1, 1948 in Pikeville, Kentucky to the late Dallas “Potter” and Richard Roberts. He was also predeceased by his brother Gary. Survived by his wife of 49 years, Sandy (Passed away on June 27, 2020); daughter Paula (Joshua) Ruffell and his grandsons, Cuyler and Brody Ruffell, extended family and many friends. Mike had a love for classic cars. He had a 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS. Mike was not a big conversationalist, but was a loyal friend and had many friendships stemming back to his youth. He loved his family and truly enjoyed being a part of his grandsons lives. He and his grandsons enjoyed playing UNO and took pride in their bragging rights upon beating the other. Mike had been a machinist with Xerox Corp and he served our nation through the United States Navy. A graveside service will be offered on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 1PM at Lakeview Cemetery, Pultneyville, NY. Due to COVID-19, everyone is asked to bring their mask. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com