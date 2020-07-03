Obituaries
Roberts, Michael H. “Mike”
WALWORTH: Passed away on March 14, 2020 at the age of 71. Mike was born on June 1, 1948 in Pikeville, Kentucky to the late Dallas “Potter” and Richard Roberts. He was also predeceased by his brother Gary. Survived by his wife of 49 years, Sandy (Passed away on June 27, 2020); daughter Paula (Joshua) Ruffell and his grandsons, Cuyler and Brody Ruffell, extended family and many friends. Mike had a love for classic cars. He had a 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS. Mike was not a big conversationalist, but was a loyal friend and had many friendships stemming back to his youth. He loved his family and truly enjoyed being a part of his grandsons lives. He and his grandsons enjoyed playing UNO and took pride in their bragging rights upon beating the other. Mike had been a machinist with Xerox Corp and he served our nation through the United States Navy. A graveside service will be offered on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 1PM at Lakeview Cemetery, Pultneyville, NY. Due to COVID-19, everyone is asked to bring their mask. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com
Latest News
UPDATED COVID numbers in in Wayne County
Below is the update to our current COVID-19 statistics. As of 7/2/2020, Wayne County Public Health can confirm that our...
Introducing the Geneva Snow Cats
There will be college-level baseball in the area this summer. Bob Ohmann, owner of the Geneva Red Wings and former...
MLB tries again with short season, skewed rules
NEW YORK (AP) So, where were we? Mid-March, a spring training exhibition between the St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins...
Recent Obituaries
Roberts, Sandra Lee “Sandy”
WALWORTH: Passed away on June 27, 2020 at the age of 75. Sandy was born on June 14, 1945 in...
Roberts, Michael H. “Mike”
WALWORTH: Passed away on March 14, 2020 at the age of 71. Mike was born on June 1, 1948 in...
Fox, Charlotte Mae
PALMYRA: After a brief illness, Charlotte passed away on July 1, 2020 at age 81. Charlotte was predeceased by her...