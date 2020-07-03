Roberts, Sandra Lee  “Sandy”

WALWORTH: Passed away on June 27, 2020 at the age of 75. Sandy was born on June 14, 1945 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to the late Dorothy “Poe” and Richard VanDuinen. Sandy was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Michael. She is survived by her daughter Paula (Joshua) Ruffell; grandsons Cuyler and Brody Ruffell, extended family and friends. Sandy had spent the last 15 years suffering with her affliction with Multiple Sclerosis. She never complained and did not let it get her down. Sandy always had a smile on her face. She had tremendous strength.She enjoyed the company of her Siamese cats and truly enjoyed being with her grandsons and family. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Wayne County Nursing Home for all of their care for Sandy. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 1PM at the Lakeview Cemetery, Pultneyville, NY. Due to COVID-19 we ask that everyone wear their mask. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.