Roberts, Shirley M.

WOLCOTT: Heaven has gained another angel, Shirley M. Roberts, 77, of Wolcott, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022. She was born May 17, 1944. Shirley was a wonderful daughter, sisters, wife, mom, aunt, grandma, and friend.

Predeceased by parents, Gerald & Ruth Stoughtenger, sister, Geraldine, sister-in-law, Connie Stoughtenger, brother-in-law, Tom Kemp, grandson, Dustin Roberts, and husband, Jim Roberts.

Survived by her sons, Jeff Roberts, Dennis (Patti) Roberts, grandson, Martin Roberts, granddaughter, Stephanie Vergason, great grandchildren, siblings, Sue Kemp, Chuck (Lisa) Stoughtenger, Deborah Duncan, Thomas (Marjorie) Stoughtenger, many nieces, nephews, cousins, special brother-in-law, Bob Duncan.

Shirley started school in North Wolcott at a one room schoolhouse, she attended Leavenworth Central School and graduated from Rochester School for the Deaf. She also worked at Wegman’s Egg Farm and retired from Duffy Mott’s after many years. She loved fishing, cooking, baking, her flowers, and her fur babies. Shirley was a kind, loving person. She was willing to help all her loved ones. She had the brightest smile, a contagious laugh and a great sense of humor. Shirley was always ready with a hug, and I love you. She’ll truly be missed by family and friends.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 02, 11:00 am at the Becker-Keysor Funeral Home, Red Creek. www.catoredcreek.com