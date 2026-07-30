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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Roberts, Terri Corney

July 30, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

Sodus: Terri Corney Roberts of Sodus,  died Jan 31, 2026, after a short illness at Highland Hospital.  She was known for her compassion and willingness to help others.

She is survived by her partner Kathy Farris, daughter Ryan, mother Nancy Corney, brothers Joseph (Rocky) and Michael (Maureen), nieces Sarah (Troy) Norris and Libbie, nephew Adam (Dianna) Corney, great nephews Matthew and Josh, Aunt Evelyn (John) Bowen and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her spouse Bert and father Joe

She was transportation manager for Generations Day Care and a driver for Marion Central, North Rose Wolcott, and Sodus Central School districts.  

The family will be hosting a celebration of her life on August 15th at the old lighthouse in Sodus Point, NY from 2 to 4.

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
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