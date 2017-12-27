Roberts, Theola “Mitzie”

NEWARK: Age 84, died Thursday, (December 21, 2017) at Light Hill Comfort Care Home, Canandaigua. Thomas was born in Geneva, N.Y. on April 9, 1933, to Dominick and Cecilia DiDuro Damick. He served his country in the Army during the Korean War. He worked as a bartender at Zappia’s Restaurant and Vanderbrook Press and was co-owner of Rochester Business Service. He was an avid golfer and loved coaching Little League baseball in Newark for many years. He was a member of St. Michael’s Church. He is survived by his daughter,...