Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Call Us: (315) 986-4300
Renew/Subscribe
HomeObituariesRoberts, Theola “Mitzie”
Obituaries

Roberts, Theola “Mitzie”

Wayne TimesWayne Times

NORTH ROSE: Age 80, died unexpectedly on Monday, December 11th, 2017 at her home. Mitzie was predeceased by son, Bernard and daughter, Kim. She was survived by her husband, Howard who recently passed on December 25, 2017; son, Carl (Eve Beck); and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may call on Friday January 5, 2018 from 2pm – 5pm at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main Street, Sodus, NY where a memorial service will take place at 5:30pm. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com.

Related Stories

Obituaries

Roberts, Howard

Wayne TimesWayne Times
NORTH ROSE: Age 80, died unexpectantly on Monday, December 25th, 2017 at his home. Howard was predeceased by his wife Theola “Mitzie” 2 weeks prior on December 11th. He is survived by his son Carl (Eve Beck) and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may call on Friday, January 5, 2018 from 2pm – 5pm at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main Street, Sodus, NY where a memorial service will take place at 5:30pm. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com....
Obituaries

Damick, Thomas D.

Wayne TimesWayne Times
NEWARK: Age 84, died Thursday, (December 21, 2017) at Light Hill Comfort Care Home, Canandaigua. Thomas was born in Geneva, N.Y. on April 9, 1933, to Dominick and Cecilia DiDuro Damick. He served his country in the Army during the Korean War. He worked as a bartender at Zappia’s Restaurant and Vanderbrook Press and was co-owner of Rochester Business Service. He was an avid golfer and loved coaching Little League baseball in Newark for many years. He was a member of St. Michael’s Church. He is survived by his daughter,...
Obituaries

Snyder, Donald A

Wayne TimesWayne Times
WOLCOTT: Age 53 passed away unexpectedly on December 22, 2017 after a long battle with Cancer. He was born in Clarion PA on December 25, 1963. Donald is survived by his wife Joyce; mother, Patricia Snyder; sister, Denise Park; children, Rachel and Andrew; step-children, Ashley (Andrew) Gregg and Brian Cuatt; 4 grandchildren, Drayvin and Lyndon Fuller, Bentley Cuatt and Alexandria Gregg; several aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of other family and friends. Donald worked at Kreher Farms in Wolcott NY and he served his country proudly as a United...