Roberts, Theola “Mitzie”
NORTH ROSE: Age 80, died unexpectedly on Monday, December 11th, 2017 at her home. Mitzie was predeceased by son, Bernard and daughter, Kim. She was survived by her husband, Howard who recently passed on December 25, 2017; son, Carl (Eve Beck); and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may call on Friday January 5, 2018 from 2pm – 5pm at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main Street, Sodus, NY where a memorial service will take place at 5:30pm. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com.