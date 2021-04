ONTARIO: Grace passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the age of 93. Grace was predeceased by her husband Thomas.

She leaves behind many relatives, friends, and loving caretakers that all have good memories of her and will miss her.

At her request, a simple graveside service will be held on Saturday (April 17), 12 PM at Furnaceville Cemetery for all to gather and share memories. Feel free to stop at the family home she loved so much, after the service. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Grace’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.