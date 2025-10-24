Robinson, Margaret B. 

September 5, 1927 – October 18, 2025

ROSE:Margaret B. Robinson, 98, of Rose, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at the DeMay Living Center.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, October 29, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford Street, Wolcott. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home, at 4 PM. Burial will be Thursday, October 30 at 3:00 PM at Huron Evergreen Cemetery.

Born in Conquest, NY, Margaret was the daughter of the late Tilton and Irene (Shear) Rose. She dedicated many years to her work as a dental hygienist in Newark, where her gentle demeanor and commitment to patient care earned her the respect and affection of many. She was a proud member of the Methodist Church and the VFW Auxiliary in Newark.

Margaret found joy in the simple pleasures of life—tending to her flowers, watching hummingbirds, and sharing her famous homemade creampuffs with loved ones. Her greatest happiness came from time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. Her warmth, quiet strength, and loving spirit will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.

She is survived by her son, Richard Robinson; grandchildren Connie Klaver, Tammy (James) Briggs, Irene (CJ) Klaver and Garret Robinson; great-grandchildren Amanda, Katherine, Brandon, Kali, Robert, and Betsy; great-great-grandchildren Tinker Bell and Harrison; sisters Beatrice Champlin and Marian Hayes; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Margaret was predeceased by her beloved husband, Frederick D. Robinson; her daughter, Jacqueline Koch; four brothers; and five sisters.