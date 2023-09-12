Robinson, Mattie M. “China”

SODUS:

Mattie Robinson, 95, passed away peacefully at her home in Texas on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 with her loving and devoted daughter by her side.

Friends and family are invited to a funeral service on, Wednesday, September 13 at 11AM at Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main Street, Sodus. Burial will follow in the Sodus Rural Cemetery.

Mattie was born on August 26, 1928 in Tallahassee Florida, the daughter of the late Drayton and Lucy Robinson - Scott. She was a proud member of the Alton Gospel Tabernacle Church. Mattie enjoyed listening to gospel music and spending time with family and friends.

Mattie is survived by her daughter Karen Robinson; nieces April and Shawntell Butler; mother Garardenia Butler ; a nephew James Butler,a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents, Mattie is preceded in death by her husband Lang Robinson; her sisters Minnie Mitchell and Alma Spencer; her brothers Horace and Francis Scott, and a niece Kimberly Butler-Howard.