GREAT SACANDAGA LAKE, NY/PUNTA GORDA, FL: Sally Crute Robinson, passed away unexpectedly on April 3, 2024 at the age of 76. Sally is survived by her husband of 47 years, Ricky Robinson; son, Jeff (Suzanne) Robinson; daughter, Tyler (Steve) MacNeal; and grandchildren, Riley & Luke Robinson, Mason & Cash Groh, and Allyson & Avery MacNeal. A service memorializing Sally’s life will be held on April 13, 2024 at 4:00 P.M. at the Clubhouse at Windmill Village, Punta Gorda, Florida. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the National Park Foundation, 1500 K Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20005.