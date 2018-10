Rockwell, Doris I. 

LYONS: Age 94, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, October 16, 2018. Doris was born October 30, 1923 in Canandaigua, a daughter to the late Henry C. and Margaret L. McKee West. She was a Lyons High School graduate. She worked at Hickoks in Lyons and later retired from Xerox in Webster after 30 years of employment. Predeceased by her first husband, Gordon H. Pullen, Sr., second husband, David Rockwell, and 3 brothers, Robert, Lawrence and Frank West. Survived by 3 sons, Buzz (Susan) Pullen, Thomas Pullen and Joseph (Cindy) Pullen; daughter, Kathy (Bruce) Madsen; grandchildren, Heather (Jon) Meade, Michelle (Noi) Madsen, Jennifer Pullen, Michael (Jasmine) Pullen, Daniel (Jennifer) Prutzman, Paul Prutzman, Jennifer Crowley and Jessica Quick; great-grandchildren, Chase, Haley and Jake Meade, Madeline, Malia and Miley Pullen; sister, Mary Steele; and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call on Saturday (Oct. 20) from 1 to 2:30 pm at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, where a funeral service will follow at 2:30 pm. Burial will be in York Settlement Cemetery. keysorfuneralhomes.com