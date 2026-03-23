Rockwell Jr., Bennie L.,

February 18, 1941 – March 15, 2026

Sodus - Bennie Rockwell, 85, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2026 at his home, with his loving and supportive family by his side.

Born on February 18, 1941, in Sylvester, GA, Bennie was the son of the late Bennie L. and Rosie (Johnson) Rockwell. He was an excellent mechanic who could fix anything, and he later retired from Xerox as a maintenance engineer.

Bennie enjoyed watching NASCAR and westerns. In his younger years, he loved racing vehicles, riding motorcycles, and building dune buggies. Above all, he found joy in helping others whenever he could. He was a generous and kind gentleman who took great pride in the family he raised and provided for.

Bennie was the devoted father of ten children: Bertha L. Bowens, Eloise (Otis) Chappell, Ida (Amos) Rockwell‑Kettles, Sammie L. Rockwell, Bennie J. (Petra) Rockwell, Willie J. Rockwell, Evelyn B. Rockwell, James A. (Kim) Rockwell, Christopher J. (Linda) Rockwell, and Catrina D. Rockwell. He leaves behind a host of grandchildren, great‑grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his siblings Willie C., Sally Mae, and Joyce Rockwell, and Williebell West, all of whom will carry his memory forward.

Besides his parents, Bennie was predeceased by his daughter Isabel; his sisters Bennie Mae and Leona Mae Rockwell Ford; his brother Isiah (Julia) Rockwell; his sister Mae–Maggie Bea Jefferson; and his brother Bowns Rockwell.

Bennie’s family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their love, support and prayers.

A home going celebration will be held on Friday, March 27 at 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM at the Redeemed Bethel Church, 4496 Route 104, Williamson, NY 14589. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery.

Bennie’s family has entrusted these arrangements to the Norton Funeral Home.