Rodas, Jr., Wilfred F. 

November 26, 2025
by WayneTimes.com

November 25, 1951 – November 21, 2025

CLYDE: Wilfred F. Rodas, Jr., 73, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 21, 2025, at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

A graveside service with full military honors will be held on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 2:00 PM at York Settlement Cemetery, 9388 York Settlement Road, North Rose.

Wilfred was born on November 25, 1951, in Olean, NY, the son of the late Wilfred and Winifred J. (Williams) VanHoute. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1970–1971. Following his service, Wilfred worked as a self-employed general contractor, where he was known for his dedication and craftsmanship.

He is survived by his sisters Judy (Lee), Pam, Roxanne, and Linda; his brothers William (Kim), Donald (Linda), and Larry (Theresa); as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Wilfred was predeceased by his sister Sandra and brother Dick.

