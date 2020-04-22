Obituaries
Rodriguez, Annabeth L.
NEWARK: Entered into rest April 18, 2020. Predeceased by great grandma, Donna Costigan, Uncle, Shawn Adams; survived by loving parents, Billie Jo Adams and Casty Rodriguez Jr.; brother, David Princpio Jr.; grandparents, Shelly (Joshua) Downey, Bruce (Tarnia) Adams, Casty Rodriguez Sr.,Sharon Roberts, and Lois James; aunt, Molly Adams; Uncle, Gabe Adams; and friends. Funeral services will be private. Condolences may be made to www.stevensfhmarion.com
Lubberts, Eric Johannes
LONGS, SC: Age 61, died April 16, 2020 at McLeod Seacoast Medical Center. Born on January 6, 1959 in Passaic,...
Smith, June A.
NEWARK/WATERLOO: June A. Smith, 87, died Sunday (April 19, 2020) at home in Waterloo. A celebration of life will be...