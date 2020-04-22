Connect with us
Search
E-Edition

Obituaries

Rodriguez, Annabeth L. 

WayneTimes.com

Published

3 hours ago

on

NEWARK: Entered into rest April 18, 2020. Predeceased by great grandma, Donna Costigan, Uncle, Shawn Adams; survived by loving parents, Billie Jo Adams and Casty Rodriguez Jr.; brother, David Princpio Jr.; grandparents, Shelly (Joshua) Downey, Bruce (Tarnia) Adams, Casty Rodriguez Sr.,Sharon Roberts, and Lois James; aunt, Molly Adams; Uncle, Gabe Adams; and friends. Funeral services will be private.  Condolences may be made to www.stevensfhmarion.com

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Comments