Rodriguez, Maria

NEWARK: Our beloved Maria Rodriguez, from Newark, NY, 98 years young, born in Puerto Rico November 20, 1921. Mother of the late Luis Rodriguez Sr. (Tony) has passed on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 at Rochester General Hospital. Survived by her brother Jesus Guzman from Florida, 6 Grandchildren, Daisy & Junior Rodriguez, Elsa Rodriguez & Carlos, Joey & Betsy Rodriguez, Luis Rodriguez Jr. (NYC), Zilma Rodriguez & Marcial and Margy Rodriguez (Ohio). Maria has an extended family that consist of many great-grandchildren, and great, great-grandchildren. She also has many nieces, nephews and cousins in the Ortiz and Guzman families most of Geneva, Florida and in Yauco, Puerto Rico. Maria spent most of her life in Newark, and spent many years working with the Latin community and served as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Michael’s Church in Newark. She worked on community events such as fund raising at Newark Fest,and was very passionate working on Christmas Pageants at St. Michaels Church. In her earlier years she worked for Halligan’s Furniture Manufacture, Newark Wayne Community Hospital, to name a few and one job she loved the most is volunteering until she was 88 years old at the Phelps County Senior Companion program. She enjoyed spending time assisting the elderly at this program and bringing joy to them. Maria, (Mama) as most of us would call her, always had her arms open to show her unconditional love and welcomed everyone as her own. We have no doubt as the gates of heaven open as her final resting place she also will be received with open arms to continue her journey of life. Maria will be greatly missed by all her family and friends that she nurtured throughout her long fulfilled life. May she Rest In Peace. Maria (Mama), will be laid to rest at Newark Cemetery adjacent to her late husband, Abraham Rodriguez. All services and arrangements were private and arranged by Schulz, Pusateri Funeral Home at the families request due to the Covid-19 regulations.