LYONS: 73, died July 8, 2022. A celebration of life will be Saturday July 23, 1- 4 pm at the PoorHouse, Geneva St., Lyons. Please bring a dish to pass.

Bill was born in Lyons, March 22,1949, son of Albert & Melda Schetrompf Roedts. He was a self employed contractor. He was a member of various organizations, and he liked to fish, & watched golf.

Survived by 2 daughters Ashley & Shelby Roedts of Florida and son Anthony (Tony) of Bridgeport, Conn. Sister, Shirley (Dale) Caldwell of Lyons, longtime friend Griz ( Patti) Griswold of Lyons. Predeceased by his brother Richard. Arrangements by the Boeheim- Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons.