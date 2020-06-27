Obituaries
Roegiers, Norman C
MARION: June 25, 2020 at age 80. Predeceased by his former wife Barbara (Bushart) Roegiers; parents Oscar and Minnie Rogiers; brother, William Roegiers; sisters, Mary Ann Roegiers and Mary Jane (Roegiers) Smith. He is survived by sons, Steve (Deb) Roegiers, Alan (Tammi) Roegiers, David (Melissa) Roegiers, Scott (Sharon) Roegiers; daughter Sharon (Robert) Flint; 14 Grandchildren, many Great-Grandchildren; sisters, Judy (Roger) Klauck, Debbie (Robert) Johnson; former wife, Linda (Moore) Roegiers; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Norman was a longtime resident of Marion and lived in Venice FL. He served in the Air Force 4 years and worked at Eastman Kodak Co. for 25 years. There will be no prior calling hours, a private service will be held later at the convenience of the family.
