Roenke, Gardner “Punch”

October 12, 1942 – July 10, 2026

Sodus: Gardner F. Roenke, affectionately known as “Punch” , passed away peacefully Friday July 10, 2026, at the Pines of Peace care home, after suffering from a brief, yet terminal illness.

Born on October 12, 1942, in Auburn, New York, he was the son of the late Gardner and Elizabeth (Fenton) Roenke.

Gardner graduated from Geneva High in 1960. He spent some time in college but realized that his energy would be well spent elsewhere. He pivoted and proudly served in the United States Army National Guard for 6 years. When he returned home, he reentered the workforce and found himself at Xerox. It was there that he met his loving wife Mary.

Gardner was always cool, calm, and composed, seemingly nothing could get the best of him. He possessed a strong sense of patience and by all accounts was just a kindhearted soul.

In his free time Gardner loved boating and snowmobiling. He was a longtime member of the Wolcott Elk’s Club, The Sodus Lyons club and was also a chairman of the local republican committee.

He is survived by his beloved wife Mary and their children; Michelle (Scott) Sayer and Gardner David; his sister Dale (Barry) Young Staples; his brother Robert Gary Roenke; his granddaughter Gensis Sayer; as well as his favorite niece and nephew, Molly Bloetscher and Charles Sergent.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made out to the Pines of Peace Comfort Care Home of Ontario.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a committal service on July 20, 2026, at 10AM in the Glenwood Cemetery located at 1000 Lochland Rd. Geneva, NY 14456. A celebration of life will take place August 1, 2026, from 2PM-5PM at the Sodus Point Fire Hall located at 8364 Bay St. Sodus Point, NY 14555