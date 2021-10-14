Rogalski, Paul Robert

WALWORTH/MACEDON: Born July 23, 1937, left us on October 10, 2021 at the age of 84. He was born in Williamson, NY to Alexander and Wilma “Wemes” Rogalski. He was preceded in death by his parents and his bride, Esther “Hilton” Rogalski. They were married 51 years and are now reunited. Paul leaves behind his best friend Bonnie Brown; his much-loved children, Laura (Daniel) Bogel, Ellen Tolleson, Paula (Joshua) Whitman, and Robert Rogalski; his adored grandchildren, JoAnna-Robin Tolleson, Victoria and Nathaniel Bogel and Bryce Whitman; his sisters, Barbara (Jim) Aman, Joan (Denny) Zimmer; sisters-in-law Barbara (Richard) Stalker, brother-in-law, Harlan (Robin) Hilton III; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Paul was a veteran of the United States Army with the Combat Engineers and served time in Germany during the Berlin crisis. He worked as a big rig truck driver for Xerox until retirement. He enjoyed boating, camping, and bluegrass festivals. He always had a story to tell, a smile on his face, and a country song in his heart.

A Memorial Mass to celebrate the life of Paul will be offered on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 10AM at the St. Katharine Drexel Parish, St. Patrick’s Church, 52 West Main Street, Macedon, NY 14502. Inurnment, with military honors, will follow at the Macedon Center Cemetery, where Paul will be laid to rest with his wife Esther. In lieu of flowers, please consider becoming an organ donor. Contributions in Paul’s memory may be directed to a charity of your choice. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.