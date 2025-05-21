WILLIAMSON: On May 16, 2025, Roger J. Fox, age 88, passed away peacefully at home. He was born on June 23,1936 in Williamson, NY. Roger was an avid golfer, fruit farmer and lifetime member of the Pultneyville Reformed Church. He was a proud member of the Pultneyville Masonic Lodge No.159 F. & A.M.

Predeceased by his parents Abram and Helen Fox, wife Lorraine Fox, daughter Brenda Grube, sisters Hilda Hance and Norma Eggert, and great granddaughter Lauren Hanlon.

He is survived by his loving wife Alice Fox and beloved dog Stella, his loving children Robert (Jackie) Fox, Linda (Gary) Dubois, Cheryl (David) Johnson, John (Elaine) Barclay, grandchildren Chad Dubois, Amber (Michael) Landry, Heather Grube (Chris Dunkleberger), Amanda (Kyle) Hanlon, Ryan Fox, Tim (Melissa) Johnson, Sarah (Nate) Tuper, Rachel Barclay, and Jackie Barclay, and great grandchildren Owen, Lainey, Kennedy, Van, Brayden, Madelyn and Noah.

A private funeral will be held at the Pultneyville Reformed Church. Private interment will be held in Lake View Cemetery, Pultneyville, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pultneyville Reformed Church (PO Box 94, Pultneyville, NY 14538) and Huntington’s Disease Society of America (<https://hdsa.org>).

