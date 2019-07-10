Rogers-Fagner, Kristen M.

MARION: Passed away suddenly on July 4, 2019 at the age of 41. She is predeceased by her mother, Marsha Rogers; uncle, James McConnachie; survived by her husband of 5 years, Jeremy Fagner; daughters, Marsha and Kimberly Rogers; stepchildren, Sky, Douglas and Kile Fagner; grandson, Hyde Rogers-Patnode; father, Kim Rogers; brothers, Ian and Joseph Rogers; aunt, Sharon McGuire; and many friends. Friends and family are invited to call Friday 5-7PM at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, N.Y., 14505, Funeral Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences maybe expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com