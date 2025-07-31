Rogers, Jeanette M. “Jenny” 

SODUS: Jeanette “Jenny” Rogers, 57, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 28, 2025, at Clifton Springs Hospital with her loving family by her side.

Born on March 26, 1968, Jenny was the daughter of the late Durward VerDow and Evelyn (Storrs) Keenan. A proud graduate of Williamson High School, Class of 1988, Jenny carried her warmth and spirited nature into every corner of her life. She spent several years working at Breen’s grocery store in Williamson, where her easy smile and caring heart made her a cherished presence among coworkers and customers alike.

Jenny had a true love for country music—especially Luke Bryan, whose songs brought her great joy. She thrived in the company of others, and her gift for connection extended to the animals she adored. Her compassion and lively spirit enriched the lives of those around her, both two- and four-legged.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Roy; her siblings, Flora Fisk, Sandra (Kevin) Davidson, Betty (Lyndon Cutler) Roloson; brothers Robert (Vivian) VerDow and Arthur (Yumi) Keenan; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins who will carry her memory forward with love. She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Charles VerDow; her stepfather, Arthur Keenan Sr.; and many beloved aunts and uncles.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, August 16, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Norton Funeral Home, 45 West Main Street, Sodus. Burial will take place privately at the convenience of the family in Lake View Cemetery.

Jenny’s legacy of kindness and vivacity will be remembered by all who knew her.