Rogers, Melvin B.

November11, 1955 – June 11, 202

Sodus: Melvin B. Rogers, 70, passed away peacefully, Thursday, June 11, 2026 at Pines of Peace in Ontario, New York.

Friends and family are invited attend calling hours, Sunday, June 14, 2026, from 1:00-2:00 PM at the Norton Funeral Home 45 West Main St., Sodus, NY. A funeral service will begin immediately following at 2:00 PM. Burial will be at 3:00 PM in the York Settlement Cemetery, 1953-1941 York Settlement Road, North Rose.

Melvin was born on November 11, 1955 in Lyons, NY, the son of Bruce W. and Wanda (Virts) Rogers. Melvin enjoyed fishing and playing his guitar.

Melvin is survived by mother, Wanda, his brother; Timothy, his aunts; Joanne (Roger) Knapp and Janet (Dale) Mundy, uncle; Ronald (Barbara) Virts, special cousin; Ashley

Dostman, numerous other cousins and special friend; Helen Schafer.

He is preceded in death by his father; Bruce and brother; Gary Rogers.

Memorial contributions can be made in Melvin’s name to; Pines of Peace, 2378 Ridge Rd. Ontario, NY, 14519 or Heritage Christian Services, 275 Kenneth Dr., Ste. 100, Rochester, NY 14623.