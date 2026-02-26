Rogers, Patty

June 3, 1962 – February 18, 2026

PALMYRA: Patty Rogers died peacefully at her home in Palmyra, NY on Wednesday February 18 at the age of 63 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Patty was born on June 3, 1962, in Rochester, New York. She is preceded in death by her father Donald Corteville, and her brother-in-law Roger Steurrys.

Patty is survived by her devoted husband Scott, her loving son Benjamin (Caralyn White); her mother, Rosemary Corteville; brother, William Corteville (Valerie); her sisters, Kathy Lesio (Michael), Shari Steurrys, and Liz Corteville (Woody Gee); and by many caring nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.

Patty was a loving wife and mother whose every thought and effort was for the well-being of her family. Patty was renowned for her love of plants and the beautiful gardens she created at their home. She also enjoyed interior design, bird watching, and summer evenings around the family’s fire pit. The family’s annual vacations in the 1000 Islands were a highlight for over 30 years.

Patty was a 1980 graduate of Palmyra Macedon High School. She held leadership positions at Ames and TJ Maxx until her retirement in 2024. Throughout her career she was highly valued by management colleagues and won the respect of her team members.

Patty’s life was defined by her fierce and unwavering devotion to her family, her courage in the face of all life’s challenges, her care and generosity to others, and her positive attitude toward life.

Rest in peace, dear wife, mother, sister and friend. You will forever be loved and missed, and your life will continue to inspire us all.

In the spring there will be a celebration of Patty’s life. Upcoming details will be shared by the family.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Palmyra- Macedon Food Pantry palmacpantry@gmail.com, 120 E. Main Street, Palmyra NY 14522, (315) 926-1163.

