Rohr, Deborah L. “Debbie”

PALMYRA: Debbie passed away on May 1, 2021 at age 62. She was predeceased by her mother, Pandora Kerma, brother, David Kerma and husband, Richard Preston.

She is survived by her husband, Kurt Rohr; daughters, Nicole Enright and Sarah (Mitchell) Mayville; grandchildren, Jacob, Brianna, and Tyler Enright, and Carter Slomski; father, Boro (Liljana) Kerma; brothers, Nick, Michael, and Kenny (Donna) Kerma; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and dear friends.

Debbie was born and raised in Fairfield, Connecticut by her loving parents, attending St. George Albanian Orthodox Church. She graduated from beautician school and practiced as a hairstylist for many years. She also worked for the company, PerkinElmer, in many roles, finishing her time there in customer service. Debbie moved to Palmyra, NY and spent most of the last 20 years assisting special needs children and adults at the Mid Lakes Education Center and Cobblestone Arts Center. Her passion to help others, and love of dancing, led her to become a certified Zumba fitness instructor, in which she motivated and encouraged so many.

Debbie had a heart of gold and filled the lives of all those around her with so much love. One expression of this love was the way she prepared the most delicious meals for every special family occasion. Her kindness and warmth radiated from her welcoming smile. Her laughter spread joy and happiness to her family and to all who knew her.

Those who knew Debbie, knew just how much she loved watching the sunrise from her beloved deck, basking in the sunshine, and feeling the warmth upon her skin. She loved listening to the birds singing, tending to her flowers, and watching the many deer roam through her backyard. Debbie truly lived for the quiet, still moments, soaking in the peace and tranquility of each new morning.

Debbie will be truly missed by family, friends, and many others she touched. It is heartbreaking that she left us so suddenly, but she must be needed in Heaven to share her love and laughter with all above.

Family and friends may gather for visitation, on Saturday, May 29, 2021, from 1-4 PM at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502. To send flowers, leave the family an online condolence, upload a photo, or light a digital candle, please visit Debbie’s tribute wall at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.