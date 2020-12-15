Rojas, Carmen

NEWARK: Our Beloved mother, Carmen Antonia Santiago Rojas, age 83, passed away on Sunday, December 13th, 2020 at DeMay Living Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 PM on Saturday, December 19th, 2020 at St. Michael Church, 401 S. Main St., Newark, NY. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery. Memorials, in Carmen’s name, may be made to the Josh Rojas Foundation(joshrojas.org), PO Box 17507, Rochester, NY 14617. Carmen was born on November 8th, 1937 in San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico. She was the daughter of the late Telesforo Santiago and Marcolina Cruz. Carmen started her career at Scott’s Dry Cleaners in Newark, NY. She went on to work at Newark Wayne Community Hospital, where she retired after 35 years. Carmen was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She was a faithful and persevering Christian that lived her Catholic faith in a simple and prayerful manner, always docile to God’s will. Carmen is predeceased by her devoted husband, Patricio Rojas Sr, a grandson, Joshua, and 2 siblings. She is survived by her children Geraldo (Kristin) Rojas, Gloria (Darrin) Frizelle, Ricardo(Juanita) Rojas, Francisca (John) Parker, Patricio (Kristan) Rojas Jr., Gladys (Matthew) Shields, Pedro (Lisa) Rojas, Pablo (Mary) Rojas; 13 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 8 siblings. Her family would like to thank the caregivers on the Van Tassel Unit at the DeMay Living Center, who took care of her for the last 3 years and treated her like family. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com