Rojas Sr., Patricio “Pat”

NEWARK: Patricio Rojas Sr., age 93, died on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at DeMay Living Center. Friends may call on Friday, November 13th from 5-7 PM at the Paul L. Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller St., Newark, NY. A Mass of Chrisitian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St. Michael Church, 401 S. Main St., Newark, NY. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery. Memorials, in Pat’s name, may be made to the Josh Rojas Foundation, PO Box 17507, Rochester, NY 14617(joshrojas.org) or the Alzheimer’s Assoc., Rochester Chapter, 435 E. Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY 14620. Mr. Rojas was born on March 17, 1927 the son of the late Domingo and Francisca Martinez Rojas. He was a communicant of St. Michael Church in Newark. He started his career at Jackson and Perkins and then went to Spring Valley. He retired from Newark-Wayne Community Hospital after 20 years. He was a master gardner. The family would like to thank everyone at the DeMay Living Center for taking care of him. Pat is survived by his wife Carmen; his children Geraldo (Kristin) Rojas, Gloria (Darrin) Frizelle, Francisca (John) Parker, Patricio (Kristan) Rojas Jr., Gladys (Matthew) Shields, Pedro (Lisa) Rojas, Pablo (Mary) Rojas, Ricardo (Juanita) Rojas; 14 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; 11 siblings. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com