Roland, Catherine A.

WALWORTH: Entered into rest on August 11, 2020 at the age of 81. Predeceased by her parents, Erwin and Coral Ebert. Survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Richard; children, Daniel (Susan) Roland, Tamara (Charlie) Scott, Sandra (Rick) Hansen, and Jeffrey (Julie) Roland; grandchildren, Danny (Jen) Roland, Jon (Meghan) Roland, Melissa (Jason) LeBreton, Rodney (Tara) Terrien, Kaitlyn, Ashley, Charlie A. Scott, Justin Roland, Megan Roland, Jamie Roland and Philip Simmons; 13 great-grandchildren, brother, Robert (Martha) Ebert; nieces, Erica Ebert, Kelly Fitzgerald; nephew, William (Amy) Fitzgerald; her beloved dog, Jake; extended family and friends. Cathy worked in the Business office for the Marion School District, member of the Walworth Historical Society, Eastern Star and her real love was spending time with her family. There will be no prior calling hours, services will be at a later date and time. In memory of Cathy, donations may be made to the Walworth United Methodist Church, 3679 Main St., Walworth, NY 14568. Condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com