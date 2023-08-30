Roldan, Luis J. 

SODUS: August 25, 2023 Luis Jose Roldan 36, passed away as a result of a tragic motorcycle accident leaving family and friends with deep sorrow in their hearts. Luis was born November 8, 1986 in Schenectady, NY and later settled in Sodus, NY. In Sodus, he was very well liked and was a young entrepreneur with many traits treasured by all who knew him. Luis was affectionately known to many as “Riko and Reek”. He was a lifelong NFL Raiders Fan and loved to talk football, whenever the chance. At a young age he was quite the legend in his community, but his legacy should be known that he truly had a heart of gold, that he was a man of his word, a man that never turned his back on those he loved. More importantly, his family were his friends and his friends were his family. LONG LIVE THE BILLY!

Luis is predeceased by his daughter Zariyah Roldan, step mother Ana Contreras-Roldan, foster parents Maria Vazquez, Herminio Colon, foster sister Carmen Mora, foster brother Eli Mora, and brother Jesus Roy Camacho Sr. Left to cherish his memory are his children; Yadiel Roldan, Joel Roldan, Manuel Roldan, Zachary Kimbrough, Johnathan Turner, Divani Turner, his mother Rafaela Guerrero Concoran and his father Jose Roldan. In addition to his children and parents, Luis also leaves behind 11 sisters and 8 brothers.

Friends and family are invited to call Friday, September 8 from noon – 3 PM. A funeral service will follow at 3, at Norton Funeral Home 45 W. Main Street, Sodus.