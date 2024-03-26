Rolland, Thomas C. 

PALMYRA: Tom passed away on March 20, 2024 at age 73. He was predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Elma Rolland and sister-in-law, Linda Rolland.

Tom is survived by his wife, Diane Rolland; children, Lisa (Tim) Moon, Kevin (Kelly) Day, and Sarah (Nick Keller) Day; grandchildren, Ashley, Timmy, Bethany, Wyatt, Utah, and Lexington; brothers, Richard and Billy (Dawn) Rolland; several nieces and nephews.

Tom’s love for life was apparent through his contagious smile, his passion in everything he did and his unwavering kindness. His presence left an impact on all that knew him.

Tom’s legacy will be remembered as a Veteran, an exceptional family man and his love & dedication to his faith.

A Celebration of Tom’s Life will be held on Saturday (April 13th), 11am at Calvary Chapel of Macedon, 1704 Wayneport Rd., Macedon, NY 14502. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Tom’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.