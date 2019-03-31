Obituaries
Rollins, Shawn K.
ROCHESTER: Died unexpectedly in his sleep on March 28, 2019 at the age of 53. Shawn was born on March 10, 1966 in Rochester, New York to Barry and Juliana Cammarono Rollins. He was a computer and technology enthusiast. Shawn enjoyed music, movies and he loved cats. Shawn is predeceased by his father Barry A. Rollins; maternal grandparents Dorothy and George Delevack and paternal grandparents Marge and Fred Rollins. He is survived by his mother Juliana (Richard) Vice; son Shane Joseph Mott; sister Fayne (Jeff) Winter; nephews Geofferey Winter and Mitchell Winter; great-nephew Draven Winter; Aunt Judy (Tom) Hackett; cousin Scott Hackett; step-brothers Rick (Donna) Vice, David Vice and Jon Vice; step-nephews Carl (Christie) Vice, Adam Vice, Danny Vice and Zachery Vice. Family and friends are invited to call from 4-7pm on Thursday, April 4 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 West Main Street, Palmyra. A brief prayer service will follow calling at 7pm. In lieu of flowers please consider memorials to FLACRA, Otte Hall, 28 East Main Street, Clifton Springs, NY 14432 or online; ttps://www.flacra.org/donate. Online Condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com
