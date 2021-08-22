Powered by Dark Sky
August 22nd 2021, Sunday
×
Roloson, Marlin J. (Marty)

by WayneTimes.com
August 22, 2021

SODUS: age 60, passed away peacefully at Newark-Wayne Hospital, Saturday, August 21, 2021. Marty is survived by his wife, Betty of 17 years; sisters, Cathy (Jeff) Hanagan and Colleen (Jeff) Burnette; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Carl and Mary and niece, Dacia.

Marty was a true Cubs fan and enjoyed what life had to offer. He’ll be missed by all. A very special thank you goes out to Sue Doyle for being with him.

There will be a graveside service held at the convenience of the family in Sodus Rural Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Sodus, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.

Recent Obituaries

Roloson, Marlin J. (Marty)

Vigliarolo, Paula

NEWARK: Paula Vigliarolo, age 79, died on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at M M Ewing Continuing Care Center in Canandaigua,NY. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday , August 25, at 1 PM, at Newark Cemetery. Paula was born on June 27,1942, to Domenic & Theresa Pontorero Vigliarolo. She was an office manager for […]

Read More
