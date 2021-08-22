Roloson, Marlin J. (Marty)

SODUS: age 60, passed away peacefully at Newark-Wayne Hospital, Saturday, August 21, 2021. Marty is survived by his wife, Betty of 17 years; sisters, Cathy (Jeff) Hanagan and Colleen (Jeff) Burnette; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Carl and Mary and niece, Dacia.

Marty was a true Cubs fan and enjoyed what life had to offer. He’ll be missed by all. A very special thank you goes out to Sue Doyle for being with him.

There will be a graveside service held at the convenience of the family in Sodus Rural Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Sodus, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.