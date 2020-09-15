Roloson, Mary Frances

SODUS: Age 79, passed away on September 11, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Carl in 1979; sister, Nancy Brown and granddaughter, Dacia in 2017. She is survived by her children, Marlin (Betty) Roloson, Cathy (Jeffery) Hanagan and Colleen (Jeffrey) Burnette; grandchildren, Sean Hanagan, Brian (AJ) Hanagan, Breanna (Kevin) Burnette, Brooke (Steven) Burnette and Zachary (Veronica) Burnette; great grandchildren, Cassidy Hanagan and Izabella LaMark; siblings, Calvin (Joan) Brown, Betsy (Jeff) Pierce, Buster (Cindy) Brown and Linda Zona; several nieces and nephews and her special friend Shirley Bigler. Mary was born in Romulus NY. She was the oldest of 6 children. At the very young age of 16, she married Carl Roloson. Together they had 3 wonderful children. Mary lost the love of her life in 1979 after 22 years of marriage. Mary enjoyed spending her time knitting, crocheting, sewing and occasionally fishing. Her favorite time was spending it with her family and friends. Her last few months were filled with lots of love and activities. Most weekends she spent on Crescent Beach watching the beautiful sunsets. She was busy most days shopping, watching Judge Judy, boating, and having sleep overs and play dates with her daughters and great granddaughters. Mary will be forever missed by her family. Her wise friend reminded her that “we weren’t always on the same page but we were from the same book”. Graveside Service will be Saturday, September 19th at 1:00pm at the Sodus Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Cracker Box Palace, 6450 Shaker Rd, Alton, NY 14413. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com