May 15, 2025
Rolston, Michael R. 

May 15, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

WATERLOO/PALMYRA:October 1, 1948 - May 13, 2025 - U.S. Veteran  -  Michael R. Rolston entered into rest Tuesday, May 13, 2025, after a long illness, he was 76. He is survived by his wife, Cathy, and children, Marcie “Jim” Haas of Indiana, Jennifer “Chris” Manns of Watertown, son, Chad Turner of Nunda, NY, grandchildren, Emily, Justin, and Graelyn, brother, Matthew “Sherrie” Rolston of California, as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephew, and cousins.  He is predeceased by his parents, Elinor “Bill” Gerth, father, Stanley Rolston.

He graduated from Oxnard High School, he played tackle lineman for the football team. While living in California he loved to surf and fish. He served in the US Army following high school. He later moved to Palmyra, where he worked as a printer and a glass maker. He was a devoted Harley Rider and loved riding with his brothers from the Lord’s Motorcycle Club where he later became the VP. He will be missed by many. A celebration of Michael’s life will be held June 7, 1:00-6:00 at the Wallington Fire Department, 7863 Ridge Road, Sodus, NY 14551. For those wishing to make contributions in his name they may do so to the Alzheimer’s Foundation, alzfdn.org .

