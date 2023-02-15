Romano, Joseph P. 

CLYDE: Joseph P. Romano, 67, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Rochester General Hospital.

Friends may call from 4-7 PM on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Baris Funeral Home, 87 W. Genesee St. in Clyde. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, on Tuesday, Feb 21st at 10 AM at St. John’s Catholic Church, 114 Sodus St., in Clyde. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery.

Memorials in his name, may be made to The American Heart Assoc. PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.

Joe was born in Lyons, NY on October 25, 1955 the son of the late Thomas and Joan Wright Romano. With his wife Colleen, they raised three children. He retired from Seneca Foods in Marion. He loved to hunt and fish. He enjoyed donating his time at the Youth Fishing Derby in Clyde.

Mr. Romano is survived by his wife Colleen, a daughter Jessica (David Guererri) Romano; two sons Joseph T. and Jonathan Romano; three grandchildren Phillipp, Brooke and Jaxxon Romano; two sisters Marie Carr and Rebecca Camp; a brother Michael Romano. He was predeceased by a brother Robert Meeks.

Arrangements entrusted to Baris Funeral Home