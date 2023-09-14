Romeiser, William  R. "Bill"

09/14/1954 - 09/10/2023

PALMYRA: Bill passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at age 68. Bill was born to the late Mary "Walton" and Robert Romeiser on Tuesday, September 14, 1954. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by three sisters Ruth Button, Evelyn Dickerson, and Barbara VanCaeseele. Bill is survived by his loving wife Diane Romeiser; son Matthew Romeiser, and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

Bill will be remembered by those he touched throughout his life. From his years involved with the Boy Scouts of America, ultimately achieving his Eagle Scout rank as a young man, to being active with the Palmyra Volunteer Fire Department, and the many co-workers during his decades long career with LightFab/EIS in Greece, Bill made many friends.

Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours, Sunday, September 17, 2023 from 10am-12pm, followed by a memorial service to celebrate Bill’s life at noon, at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 NY State Route 31, Macedon NY, 14502. To honor his memory, and deep love and affection for our four-legged friends, the family is requesting donations, in lieu of flowers, be made in Bill’s name to Lollypop Farm, Humane Society of Greater Rochester, 99 Victor Road, Fairport, NY 14450. To share a special memory, please visit the tribute wall of Bill’s obituary at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.