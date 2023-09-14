Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
September 15th 2023, Friday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SAT 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Romeiser, William  R. "Bill"

by WayneTimes.com
September 14, 2023

09/14/1954 - 09/10/2023

PALMYRA: Bill passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at age 68. Bill was born to the late Mary "Walton" and Robert Romeiser on Tuesday, September 14, 1954.  In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by three sisters Ruth Button, Evelyn Dickerson, and Barbara VanCaeseele.  Bill is survived by his loving wife Diane Romeiser; son Matthew Romeiser, and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

Bill will be remembered by those he touched throughout his life.  From his years involved with the Boy Scouts of America, ultimately achieving his Eagle Scout rank as a young man, to being active with the Palmyra Volunteer Fire Department, and the many co-workers during his decades long career with LightFab/EIS in Greece, Bill made many friends.

Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours, Sunday, September 17, 2023 from 10am-12pm, followed by a memorial service to celebrate Bill’s life at noon, at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 NY State Route 31, Macedon NY, 14502.  To honor his memory, and deep love and affection for our four-legged friends, the family is requesting donations, in lieu of flowers, be made in Bill’s name to Lollypop Farm, Humane Society of Greater Rochester, 99 Victor Road, Fairport, NY 14450. To share a special memory, please visit the tribute wall of Bill’s obituary at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Copeland, Dorothy F.  

LYONS: Dorothy F. Copeland, age 72, died Wednesday, September 13, 2023 after an extended illness. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Elmwood Cemetery, Lyons. Memorials to Laurel House, Fair Street, Newark, or the Humane Society of Wayne County.  Dorothy was born in Rochester March 8, 1951, daughter […]

Read More
Romeiser, William  R. "Bill"

09/14/1954 - 09/10/2023 PALMYRA: Bill passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at age 68. Bill was born to the late Mary "Walton" and Robert Romeiser on Tuesday, September 14, 1954.  In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by three sisters Ruth Button, Evelyn Dickerson, and Barbara VanCaeseele.  Bill is survived by his loving wife […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square