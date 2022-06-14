Romeo, Sam C. 

A Celebration of Life honoring Sam C. Romeo will be held 1 PM September 4, 2022 at the Cayuga State Park Pavilion in Seneca County, New York. Sam passed away Friday, May 27, 2022 at his home in Tulsa. He was 90 years old.

Sam was born May 31, 1931 in Rochester, New York. He was the son of Philip and Mary (DeAngelo) Romeo. He worked hard from an early age, helping his father with his parking garage business. Sam was raised in Rochester where he married his first love, Mary, and they raised thier two sons, Philip and Mark. It was there he owned a vending company he loved everything about his route. When the opportunity arose to purchase the “Turkey Town” restaurant, Sam moved his young family to Macedon, New York.

While owning and operating the establishment, the Romeo family lived in a rural area where they raised their own turkeys. Many delicious turkey dishes were prepared at Turkey Town where patrons would drive from long distances to enjoy. During this time, Sam and his family made many wonderful memories at their cottage on Lake Conesus. Mary passed away at an early age and at that time, Sam decided to sell the restaurant.

Sam would eventually meet Dottie Rowe and fall in love once again. The couple were married for 35 years prior to her passing in 2009. Sam and Dottie enjoyed spending time at their campsite in Canandaigua. It was there he enjoyed woodworking and building bird houses. Sam would build the birdhouses and Dottie painted them. Many fond memories were made there with their friends over campsite dinners.

Sam and Dottie spent the remainder of their retirement years at the Villages in Florida. He enjoyed many years there on his golf cart, especially when the grandchildren came for visits! Following Dottie’s passing, Sam moved to the Tulsa area to be nearer family.

Survivors include his two sons, Philip Romeo and his wife, Linda and Mark Romeo and his wife, Deb; as well as numerous grandchildren, extended family, and friends.

Sam was preceded in death by his parents; and his two loving wives, Mary and Dottie.