Romer, Dorothy A. 

CLYDE: Dorothy A. Romer (Dolly), 74 passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on March 19th, 2020 with no regrets, having dedicated her life to her family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. John's Church in Clyde by Reverend James Fennessy. She was interned at Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus. A celebration of her life will be held at a time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1 DiPronio Drive, Waterloo, New York 13165. Dolly was born February 16, 1946 on Staten Island. After graduating from Tottenville High School, Dolly married Roy P. Romer on January 9, 1965. Dolly enjoyed her life with Roy for over 50 years, with 49 years of marriage. In 1975 they relocated to Clyde, New York. Dolly made Clyde a home for her family. While raising her four children, she volunteered with both the Vince Lombardi cheerleading program and Clyde-Savannah PTO. She worked at Galen's Pharmacy, the Village of Clyde, CSCS District, and the Town of Galen. After retiring, Dolly became more involved with her Church, holding a position on the Parish Council and coordinating many fundraising events. She also organized community bus trips with SPAN. Dolly dedicated her life to her family, provided amazing experiences for them through family events and outings. Left behind to cherish these memories are her children; Veronica (Daniel) Dapolito, Jean Marie (Joseph) Cieslik, Jamie (Kenneth) Burt, and Charles (Megan) Romer. Dolly's grandchildren include: Joseph and Abigail Dapoito, Richard (Joanna) Petrus, James M. Romer, Joseph Cieslik, Kendra and Cassandra Burt, Carley, Zoey, and James R. Romer. She is also survived by her four great grandchildren, two brothers Dennis (Joellen) Forlie and Robert (Susan) Forlie and several nieces and nephews. Dolly has a large Irish family with many cousins who were always an important part of her life as well as her friends being a part of her extended family. Dolly reunited with her husband Roy, her parents James Murtha, Dorothy and Christian Forlie, her in-laws Charles and Isabel Romer, and her sister in-law Roberta Romer.