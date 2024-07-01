Rood, Norman James 1940-2024

\FAIRVILLE: Norman James Rood, 83, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2024.

Norm was born in 1940 in Brockport to Frederick and Coletta Rood. He worked as a press operator at Gannett Newspapers for 44 years and was a longtime volunteer at the Fairville Fire Department. He has spent the past couple of years driving and hauling for the Amish. He is preceded in death by his parents, eleven siblings, and loving wife Sandra.

Norman is survived by his two children, Eric (Traci) and Deborah (Jim) Austin; five grandchildren, Robert, Samantha (Bob) Urwin, Joseph (Tori) Austin, Amanda (Eli) Conner and Josh (Tiffany) Rood; nine great-grandchildren; and longtime partner Beverly Rood, her daughter, Coletta (Trevor) Perkins, and children Gary (PeeWillie) and David (PeterDink).

The family will hold a Celebration of Life at the Fairville Fire Hall on July 13, 2024, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. All are welcome to share their many stories about Norm.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Fairville Volunteer Fire Department, 2963 NY-88, Newark, NY 14513 in memory of Norm.

