Rosario, Mary Catherine (Liddiard)

LYONS/WEBSTER: Age 66, of Webster, N.Y., passed away on February 22, 2018. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. She always had kind words of wisdom and encouragement. A very spiritual woman with the love of God. She was always willing to say a prayer for anyone in need and had a healing touch. A very unique woman in her way. She is survived by sons Paul Laberge, Brian (Stacy) Laberge, Jason C. Brown; daughters Marcia (Rasheema)Wynn, Marissa Bellew; uncle, Lauren (Veronica) Liddiard; sisters Barb (Clyde) Wages, Christine (Stan) Quinn; grandchildren Bryson LaBerge, Itavia Glanton, Deshawn Glanton, Elijah Wynn, Isaiah Wynn, Imani Glanton, Jamal Wynn, Mariana Pappin; special friends Yvonne (Robert) Cornwall, Rosetta Pappin, and Robert Davis. Predeceased by grandparents Lionel & Catherine Jessie Liddiard; mother, Carol Belle Liddiard; and granddaughter Lyana Glanton. Services will be held at Redeem Bethal Church 4494 state rote 104 Williamson, NY. Saturday (March 3). Calling hours 10 to 11 a.m. with service at 11 a.m. Burial at convenience of the family. Fellowship to follow at Barbara Jean hall next to church. Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons. visit pusaterifunerals.com