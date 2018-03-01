Thursday, March 1, 2018
Obituaries
Obituaries

Rosario, Mary Catherine (Liddiard)

LYONS/WEBSTER: Age 66, of Webster, N.Y., passed away on February 22, 2018. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. She always had kind words of wisdom and encouragement. A very spiritual woman with the love of God. She was always willing to say a prayer for anyone in need and had a healing touch. A very unique woman in her way. She is survived by sons Paul Laberge, Brian (Stacy) Laberge, Jason C. Brown; daughters Marcia (Rasheema)Wynn, Marissa Bellew; uncle, Lauren (Veronica) Liddiard; sisters Barb (Clyde) Wages, Christine (Stan) Quinn; grandchildren Bryson LaBerge, Itavia Glanton, Deshawn Glanton, Elijah Wynn, Isaiah Wynn, Imani Glanton, Jamal Wynn, Mariana Pappin; special friends Yvonne (Robert) Cornwall, Rosetta Pappin, and Robert Davis. Predeceased by grandparents Lionel & Catherine Jessie Liddiard; mother, Carol Belle Liddiard; and granddaughter Lyana Glanton. Services will be held at Redeem Bethal Church 4494 state rote 104 Williamson, NY. Saturday (March 3). Calling hours 10 to 11 a.m. with service at 11 a.m. Burial at convenience of the family. Fellowship to follow at Barbara Jean hall next to church. Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons. visit pusaterifunerals.com

Obituaries

Philbrick, Ronald F.

WALWORTH: Age 53, of, passed away on February 27, 2018. Survived by daughter, Kacey; step children James and Chelsea Peckham; fiance Bobbie Spollio; parents Frederick and Judith Philbrick; sisters Laura Philbrick and Kim (Rick) Martin, nephew Matthew Lowe; nieces Allison Lowe and Meghan & Brenna Martin; grandnephew Domenic DellaFave. Ron will be remembered for his kind and compassionate heart. He was generous and always willing to help a friend in need. His sense of humor and the laughter he provided will be greatly missed by his family. His heart was...
Obituaries

DeWandel, Richard W.

NEWARK: Age 88, passed away Tues. February 27, 2018 at DeMay Living Center. He was born in Clifton Springs on December 18, 1929, son of Leo and Josephine Goebert DeWandel. He served in the US Army for 4 years in Alaska and FT. Jay. He worked 20 years, at Rexham box factory and retired from the Wayne County Highway Dept. with 20 years of service. While his family was young he enjoyed camping, fishing, and boating and in his retirement traveled coast to coast with his wife Margaret in their...
Obituaries

McCrea, James Leslie “Jim”

IRONDEQUOIT: Passed away on Monday, February 26, 2018 at the age of 90. Jim was born in Ontario, NY on May 25, 1927 to the late Leslie and Ione “Lake” McCrea. He was predeceased by his wife Dana on March 25, 1989. He is survived by his sons, Kevin McCrea and Scott (Cindy Papini) McCrea; granddaughters, Heather Losee, Chelsea Kingsley, and Chloe McCrea; great granddaughters, Aryonna, Breyonna and Carleyonna Losee; friend, Mary Tarver, extended family and friends. Jim was a retiree of the Eastman Kodak Company. He enjoyed reading, monitoring...