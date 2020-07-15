Rosario, Nanette L. 

PALMYRA: Nanette died suddenly on July 4, 2020 at age 57. She was predeceased by her parents, Johnny B. Willis and Marsha McBride; sister, Kimberly Willis. Nanette is survived by her husband, Efrain “Frank” Rosario, Sr.; children, Tyree Willis, Efrain Rosario, Jr. and Charlin Rosario; many beautiful grandchildren; siblings, Eva Elmore, Mattie Boyd, Prestina Willis, Duane Willis, Jason Willis, Johnny B. “Champ” Willis, Jr.; many nieces and nephews. Nanette was a very gentle, loving, and nurturing woman who touched everyone that knew her. She indulged her inquisitive children and grandchildren with books and anything else to appease their thirst for knowledge. She loved gardening, craft making, and animals of all kinds. Nanette opened up the world to her son, Tyree and brother, Duane by taking them on various trips around the country, showing them the world was much bigger than the eastside of Rochester. Nanette’s life was one of tremendous service. She was devoted to serving her husband of 27 years. She also extended service to many others around her, including people at work and strangers in the community. She served many years in various church responsibilities. She was a teacher to many children through the years who loved her deeply. Most recently she served the women in her congregation as a counselor in the Relief Society, which is one of the world’s oldest service organizations established for women. Lastly, Nanette was a woman of great faith. She was devoted to and felt blessed by her Heavenly Father and Savior every day of her life. If anyone ever asked her how she was, she would always answer “I am blessed!”. A memorial service for Nanette will held privately for family. To leave Nanette’s family an online condolence, to light a digital candle or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.