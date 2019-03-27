Rose, Arlene R. (Poole) 

NORTH ROSE: Arlene Rose, 84, passed away peacefully, Saturday evening, March 23, 2019 in Wayne County Nursing Home. Arlene was born in Flint Stone Maryland on October 9, 1934 the daughter of the late Elden and Ida (Smith) Poole.She worked for years as a hairdresser out of her own home, for General Electric in Clyde and then retiring from Dynalec in Sodus.Arlene enjoyed crocheting, knitting, sewing, quilting and attending the Alton Gospel Church. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Becky Rose; four grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Lori Poole; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Arlene was preceded in death by her son, Donald Jr; a grandson, Scott Donald; her sister Leona (Glenn) Scoville; her brothers, Leroy (Ruth) and Ervin Poole. Friends and family are invited to call Saturday, March 30 from Noon – 2 PM at Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 North Main Street, North Rose. A funeral service conclude the calling hours at 2PM at the funeral home.Burial will follow in the Rose Cemetery. Arlene’s family request memorial contributions be directed to either the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or a charity of ones choice.